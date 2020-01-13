Scientists who study insects (Entomologists) have questioned the rush by the government to secure Sh5 billion to avert a looming invasion of desert locusts.

The ministry of agriculture has requested the provision of contingency funds to prevent the invasion of locusts that have plagued Ethiopia, Somalia and neighboring North-eastern counties of Kenya.

Speaking to KFM, Professor Ogenga Latigo wonders how the government will use the Shs5 billion yet they have not consulted experts for the rightful information about the locusts for proper planning and control.

Latigo adds that for proper coordination on how these locusts can be prevented, Uganda needs to seek guidance from the desert locust control organization for Eastern Africa on how other affected countries are handling the invasion.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, desert locusts can spread to more than 29 million square kilometers during outbreaks.