By Moses Ndhaye

Environmental organizations have asked the government to declare its position on the ban on the use of Kavera.

The country director World wide fund David Dduli says, parliament enacted the law which prohibits the use of Kavera, but to his dismay, little steps have been taken to implement the legislation.

He says, if the government fails to implement the legislation, the government’s efforts to mitigate the challenges of climate change will not be achieved.

He underscored the need for the government to intervene especially through creating policies that can be used to regulate and guide companies that are doing plastic recycling.

On several occasions, NEMA tried to implement the ban, but government came out to interfere with NEMA by frustrating its efforts to execute its mandate.