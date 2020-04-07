The equal opportunities commission has underscored the need for government to focus on giving out food to the most vulnerable persons especially the elderly, persons with disabilities, orphans and children as the process of giving out free food continues.

The chairperson for the equal opportunities commission Muwebwa Ntambi Sylivia says the commission identifies such a community as the most vulnerable and requires more attention to save their lives especially in times of calamities.

On Satarday last week, government kickstarted the distribution of food and other essential items to a total of 1.5 million vulnerable people in Kampala and Wakiso districts as a way of mitigating the harsh impact of Covid-19.

The distribution of the food is done at the Local Council one level to easily identify those who are supposed to receive relief from government.

Each person is being given 6kgs of maize flour and 3kgs of beans whereas lactating mothers and the sick are receiving powered milk and 2kgs of sugar each.