By Damali Mukhaye

The commissioner for crop protection in the ministry of Agriculture, Stephen Byantwale, has said that the chemicals and equipment that is slated to be used to spray the desert locusts is set to be airlifted from Kololo airstrip to Moroto.

The locusts that entered the country through Amudat have started spreading in other districts in Northern Uganda.

Speaking to KFM, Byantwale says that the chemicals that are going to be airlifted are for ground spraying which he said will commence as soon as they arrive in Moroto.

He adds that the aerial spray awaits the outcome of Ugandan ministers who went to Kenya to agree on hiring the aircraft and purchasing more chemicals for aerial spray.