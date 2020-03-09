The European Union has asked the government to fight corruption to enable the country to attract more business investors.

The head of the European delegation to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici says corruption is one of the problems limiting business in the country.

Ambassador Attilio made the remarks at the opening of a two-day conference, Uganda European business Forum taking place at Munyonyo resort in Kampala.

He says the business forum will help Uganda to address barriers that are limiting the country to have more exports into the European market.

He promised that the European Union will allow the Ugandan goods to access the European markets as long as they meet the required standards.

Uganda’s valve exports to the European market total to about USD529 million annually and these include coffee and agricultural products.