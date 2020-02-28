By Benjamin Jumbe

The European Commission has announced support of Shs40.7 billion more to respond to one of the worst Desert Locust outbreak in decades in East Africa.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, stressed that this crisis shows, once again, how fragile food systems can be when facing threats.

He said there is a need to enhance the capacity to collectively respond to these threats to avoid a major crisis, tackle the root causes of this natural disaster, and protect livelihoods and food production.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has formulated a response plan, but country interventions must be rapidly scaled-up to support national governments of the affected countries.

The outbreak could have devastating consequences on food security in an already vulnerable region where 27.5 million people suffer from severe food insecurity and at least 35 million more are at risk.