Experts warn government about a looming housing crisis in Uganda

By Tony Mushoborozi

Experts attending a real estate conference in Kampala have warned the government against a looming housing crisis that is likely to arise.

They say that at the current construction rate of 60,000 units per year, fully left to the private sector, it will lead to a deep crisis.

National Housing Uganda CEO, Eng. Kenneth Kaijuka says that besides the lack of government interest in the sector, the other big challenge is lack of a regulating authority.

At a population growth rate of 3.5%, Uganda has one of the fastest growing populations, and one of the youngest populations in the world, which feeds into the housing deficit of 2 million units by the end of 2019.

Earlier while speaking at the opening of the conference, Lands, Housing and Urban Development minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, stressed the need for government to lift the heavy burden of housing off the shoulders of private players.

Dr. Baryomunsi encouraged all government departments to get involved in real estate discussions to help combat challenges in the industry.