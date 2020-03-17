By Catherine Ageno

As Coronavirus continues to spread to more countries in East Africa, the latest being Tanzania, Facebook has revealed measures to help counter misinformation.

In a statement, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for East and Horn of Africa, Mercy Ndegwa says this is aimed at keeping people safe and informed globally and locally through local partnerships and updates to its platform.

This she says includes supporting health organisations through partnerships with health agencies and NGOs that are actively using its platforms to share accurate information about the situation.

To help bolster and extend these efforts, Facebook is also providing ad credits to the World Health Organisation

Ndegwa adds that Facebook is also providing educational pop-ups on top of search results and limiting misinformation and harmful content through a global network of third-party fact-checkers who continuously review content and debunk false claims that are spreading related to the coronavirus.

New Corona Virus cases have been confirmed in Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Tanzania.