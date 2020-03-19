As the COVID-19 outbreak escalates, Facebook is stepping up efforts in helping businesses cope with the pandemic including creating a $100 million grant program to help 30,000 small businesses.

In a statement, Janet Kemboi, the Facebook Communications Manager East Africa, says small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are heavily been affected by the crisis especially as more and more people stay home.

To help small businesses everywhere, in this difficult time, facebook is therefore helping 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries where their employees live and work.

The company is also creating new virtual training to support businesses operating in this new and unsettling environment.