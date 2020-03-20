By Benjamin Jumbe

The Nakawa Deputy Resident City Commissioner Anderson Burora has asked factories operating within the division to consider introducing shifts.

This comes at a time when the division authorities are moving to implement the president’s directives on curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

Burora says introducing the shift system of work will help reduce congestion and minimize the chances of spreading coronavirus.

He also directed them to ensure they put in place handwashing facilities and providing protective gears for all workers.