Family buries wrong person in Butebo district

By Mudangha Kolyangha

There was drama in Doko-Nesenyi village, Kabwangasi Sub-county in Butebo District after grieving family members got a call from their daughter, whom they had reportedly buried last month.

Mr Michael Muyiyi, the father to the “deceased” identified as Winnie Nandudu, 18,told Daily Monitor on Sunday that they were surprised after they received a call from their “late daughter” on Saturday.

“We got a call from her. This scared us too much because we knew she was dead and buried. We could not believe it at all until we had to move to Kampala, immediately, to physically meet her face to face,” he said.

Mr Muyiyi, said after the meeting, they realized that they had buried a corpse belonging to another person.

“We met her and she was indeed alive and in good health. We buried a wrong person in our ancestral grave yard. Our ancestors must be angry with us for the mistake we did,” he said.

Mr Muyiyi narrated that trouble started after they heard an announcement on Baba FM, a local radio station based in Jinja town on November 25, 2019, announcing that unidentified girl, a Mugisu by tribe and a resident of Butebo district had been reportedly found dead and her body dumped along the banks of L.Victoria.

“We are happy that she is not the one, we buried. We are going to carry out rituals to cleanse her,” he said.

The LC1 chairperson of Doko-Nesenyi village, Mr Ronald Werikhe, said this was unfamiliar incident in the area.

“This is has never happened here. We need serious prayers,” he said.

Mr Jacob Mosiko, the LC3 chairperson of Kabwangasi Sub-county said family is currently stuck with the unclaimed body, which needs to be exhumed from their graveyard.

“The family is quite stressed with the situation because it will be hard to find the relatives of the deceased so that body can be exhumed,” he said.