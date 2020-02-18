The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has asked the public to remain calm amidst fears, of the second phase of the locusts’ invasion.

This is after the State Minister for Agriculture in charge of Animal Husbandry, Bright Rwamirama said that the first phase of locusts which invaded Uganda was less harmful, but there is a new batch yet to be hatched in neighbouring Kenya and Somalia.

Addressing journalists at Media Centre today, the FAO country representative Antonio Querido said that the situation is under control, also promising full support to Uganda throughout this.