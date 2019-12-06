Father found guilty for defiling nine year old daughter

By Ruth Anderah

High Court in Kampala has convicted a father for defiling his nine year old daughter while her mother was away for work.

Majid Mukasa, who became jobless after being involved in a fatal car accident, has been convicted by High court Judge, Jane Francis Abodo.

31year Mukasa has further been remanded to Luzira prison until December 9th 2019 for sentencing.

However, prosecution’s Joseph Kyomuhendo, has asked Court to hand Mukasa a 40year jail term to serve as a lesson to him and to deter other fathers from doing the same act.

Kyomuhendo added that the convict had a duty to protect her daughter but instead decided to defile her.

According to the evidence before Court, Mukasa defiled a daughter on 16th June 2017 at Ndeeba Rubaga Division in Kampala District.