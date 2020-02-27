A father has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly refusing to provide for his three children.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Kyaterekera Robert a resident of Kikulu Zone in Kisasi in Kampala district.

He has been arraigned before city hall court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and pleaded not guilty to the charge of child neglect.

He has been remanded until the 28th of this month for the hearing of his case.

The prosecution says that since September 2019 to date, at Kikulu zone Kisasi being the parent of three children aged 8,4 and two years, the accused neglected to provide for them sufficient food, clothes, beddings, medical and other necessities for the said children.