The opposition Forum for democratic change has added a voice to those who have asked traders to desist from hiking prices of merchandise after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

The party president Patrick Amuriat says that as of yesterday, foodstuff, sanitizers, face masks, gloves among other items had been hiked as many Ugandans are rushing to stock some items.

He says that traders should not take advantage of the situation since the majority of the population is poor and is already worried.

He also urged Ugandans to cut down on their expenditure most especially on non-essential commodities asserting that it is not time to be lavish but rather reflect on the situation the nation is going to face in few months after the pandemic has been pushed back.