The opposition Forum for democratic change has called for an independent audit into the national voters’ register saying that they feel it’s inflated.

While addressing journalists at their headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo says that the electoral commission indicates that it has registered about 17.7million Ugandans who will be entitled to vote come 2021.

Kikonyogo says that EC can not register over 17million people because the majority of the Ugandan population are youths who are below 15 years.

It’s against this background that they want an independent professional and reputable firm to conduct the audit before elections are conducted, proposing that the Uganda Bureau of statistics can handle this job.

He says that it’s not the first this is being done since it has ever been done in Kenya, South Africa, and Tanzania.