The central executive committee of the National Resistance Movement is today expected to convene at State House Entebbe to consider amendments to the party’s constitution.

According to Rogers Mulindwa, the party’s publicist, one of the major issues to be discussed, is the proposed amendment to remove secret ballot voting and replace it with voting by lining up behind candidates.

The meeting will also discuss the execution of the 2021 electoral roadmap.

It will be followed by the National Executive Council meeting tomorrow still in Entebbe and later the National Conference will be held on Saturday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Meanwhile, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change leadership says they cannot attend the NRM delegates’ conference.

The NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba disclosed earlier that all IPOD members had been invited to their 3rd National Delegates Conference.

However, the FDC president Patrick Amuriat describes the invitation by the NRM as a mockery.