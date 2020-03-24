The opposition Forum for democratic change has called off all its ongoing political activities across the country over coronavirus.

The party president Patrick Amuriat says that the party has been carrying out its mobilisation drives, and building their structures through identifying candidates who were slated to contest for the 2021 elections.

He also says that the party has been holding its press conferences every Monday of the week among other activities, which he said are going to cease until further notice.

He says that other political parties must also cease any political activities in their parties to minimise the risk of Ugandans acquiring the virus.

He says that they are following the measure that have been put in place by the world health experts, which measures he said were re-echoed by president Museveni.

Uganda has so far confirmed nine cases of coronavirus.