  FDC celebrates 15th anniversary

Col. Kizza Beisgye (R) with FDC official Mr. John Kikonyogo during their press conference at their party’s headquarters on Friday September . Besigye said opposition can win with the former Prime Minister Hon. John Patrick Mbabazi. Photo by Stephen Wandera

 

By Damali Mukhaye

The 15th anniversary of the opposition forum for democratic change is to be celebrated today at Namboole stadium with over 10,000 invited party leaders and supporters across the country slated to attend the event.

Police last week cleared the party to continue with their planned celebrations which they had  earlier blocked from taking place in an open venue.

The party deputies spokesman, John Kikonyogo says that the party heads are slated to discuss the challenges and achievements that  the party has attained in the last five years.

He also notes that they are going to inform the young supporters about the background of the party so that they can have information about how the party started.

 

