FDC celebrates 15th anniversary

By Damali Mukhaye

The 15th anniversary of the opposition forum for democratic change is to be celebrated today at Namboole stadium with over 10,000 invited party leaders and supporters across the country slated to attend the event.

Police last week cleared the party to continue with their planned celebrations which they had earlier blocked from taking place in an open venue.

The party deputies spokesman, John Kikonyogo says that the party heads are slated to discuss the challenges and achievements that the party has attained in the last five years.

He also notes that they are going to inform the young supporters about the background of the party so that they can have information about how the party started.