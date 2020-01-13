The opposition forum for democratic change has challenged Ugandans to demand the government for the electoral reforms ahead of forthcoming general elections 2021.

Addressing the party weekly press conference, the FDC president Patrick Amuriat Oboi says a number of proposals have been put to government including the people’s compact that was arrived at through consultative process but up to date, there are no electoral reforms in place.

Amuriat says that they need to force the regime to adopt what Ugandans are thriving for before any issues related to elections begin asserting that for the country to avoid sham elections, the country must have electoral reforms in place.

Late last year, the Attorney General William Byaruhanga tabled amendments to electoral laws before Parliament and to date, the laws are still before parliament.