The opposition Forum for democratic change has condemned the arrest of the former security minister Henry Tumukunde, saying that they are not surprised since it was expected.

Speaking to KFM, the party president Patrick Amuriat says that when Tumukunde announced his intentions to contest for the presidency, the opposition told him that he was going to face the same harassment that has been put on the other opposition leaders.

He says that this has continued to prove their point that this country might not have a free and fair election since anyone strong who comes up to show his or her interest to contest for the presidency is manhandled.

Police has since the arrest of Tumukunde said that he is going to be charged with treason.