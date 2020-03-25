The president of the opposition forum for democratic change Patrick Amuriat has expressed his disappointment with Museveni’s speech.

Amuriat says that Museveni did not address the core issues that are affecting the population.

In his statement, Amuriat says that Museveni was repeating statements already made by the minister of health Jane Aceng apart from his attack on traders who are hiking prices of food.

According to Amuriat, Museveni should have addressed the issue of how common Ugandans who can no longer work for a living will continue surviving and supporting their families during this trying time.

Amuriat says that they expected Museveni to tell the nation how the suspected cases of people sick with COVID19 found their way into the country and mingled with other citizens and yet the public was given assurances of strict measure that were being taken to screen everyone passing through Entebbe International Airport.

He adds that Museveni should have explained how 112 billion shillings has been spent in 3 months and how the government is prepared if the situation becomes worse.