FDC offices broken into, 4 computers, printer and monitors taken

By Damali Mukhaye

At least four computers, printers and monitors have been stolen from the opposition forum for democratic change offices in Najjanakumbi.

Brenda Atuzarirwe, an Officer in the FDC’s Electoral Commission who was the first to enter the offices in the morning says that she found when the door was open and when she entered inside, computers where missing.

She said that two offices one belonging to the party’s electoral commission and another to their Secretary General Nandala Mafabi were broken into.

The police has been informed and the party officials are waiting for police to come before they access the rooms that have been broke into not to interfere with police investigation.