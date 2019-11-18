FDC tasks government to explain its standoff with Rwanda

By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition forum for Democratic change has asked the government to come out and explains it’s persistent standoff between the government of Uganda and the government of Rwanda .

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanakumbi, the party deputy spokesperson,John Kikonyogo says that they are concerned with the unending disagreements between the two governments which is immensely costing both countries loss of lives and properties.

He says that Ugandans where hopeful that peace was going to prevail after the two countries signed an MOU in Angola to end their grievances but all in vain asserting that there might be something the two governments are hiding .

It is against this background that they want the government of Uganda to immediately explains the fate of the two countries.

The talks that were supposed to take place in Uganda last week for postponed after two Ugandans were shot in Rwanda.