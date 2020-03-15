The opposition forum for democratic change top officials are slated to meet next week to discuss the party’s position on the forthcoming elections in 2021.

Speaking to KFM, the party president Patrick Amuriat says that for over 1 year, they have been blocked from mobilising their members at the grassroots.

He says that the party has thus not been able to prepare their supporters and members to participate in the election since everywhere they go, they are blocked by police.

He thus says that as the party top leaders, they are meeting today to review their position on the elections.