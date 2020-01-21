The opposition forum for democratic change has vowed to go ahead with their planned regional 15 years celebrations in different districts across the country despite the blockade from the police.

This followed police yesterday arresting the party president Patrick Amuriat from Soroti and Dr. Kizza Besigye from Jinja during the celebrations which kicked off yesterday in eastern Uganda.

Speaking to KFM, Amuriat says that they are going to continue with their celebration asserting that they will be going to western Uganda tomorrow.

He says that they informed police about their celebrations as enshrined in the public order management Act so police should desist from blocking their celebrations.