The opposition forum for democratic change party has this morning asked the government to close schools and churches as a control measure against coronavirus.

FDC also wants the ruling NRM party to halt the ongoing update of its register.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the party deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo said that since Kenya and Rwanda have confirmed covid-19 cases, Uganda is at high risk of getting it.

Kikonyogo says people should conduct prayers from their homes.

“The ministry has been telling people to wash their hands, but with the culture of Ugandans, this will be hard to implement. The government should instead close schools and church services at least for 2 weeks to monitor the situation,” Mr. Kikinyoko said.

However, the state minister of Higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo says schools will not be closed because Uganda has not yet confirmed any case.