

The Uganda association of women lawyers says over 15 cases of domestic violence is being registered on a daily basis in each of the 16 districts where the organization is operating.

The project coordinator at the Uganda association of women lawyers Elizabirth Kemigisha attributed the cause of this to the current lockdown which the country has instituted as one of the measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

She says, currently most the couple’s are spending most of their time together and in the process they are generating quarrels due the economic hardships which they are going through.

She says as an organization they have found it difficult to respond these cases as required.

She underscored the need for government and the local leaders at the grass root to respond these issues as the continues experience.