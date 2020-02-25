A fierce fire has this morning ravaged Ham Shopping Centre in downtown Kampala destroying property worth millions of shillings.

The shopping center is located directly opposite the new taxi park and Kisenyi Bus Terminal.

The fire is suspected to have started from one of the shops that had clothes and shoes before spreading out to several other shops.

The Police Fire brigade unit officers arrived on time and saved more shops from getting destroyed by the fire.

Police is yet to establish the cause of the fire.