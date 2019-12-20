Fire guts Ivory plaza

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police is investigating circumstances under which fire gutted Ivory plaza, a building located in the city center early this morning.

The Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says they managed to put out the fire that started at around midnight.

He confirms no deaths was registered though a lot of property has been destroyed by the fire.

He meanwhile says the cause of the fire is suspected to have been a cooker that was left turned on by one of the occupants of the building.