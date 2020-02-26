By Shamin Natebwa

A fire has gutted several houses in Katooke zone, Kisenyi destroying property worth millions of shillings.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started in one house for street children and spread to other houses, destroying property such as mattresses, fridges, Television sets among other items.

Fire brigade police could hardly get to the scene due to poor and narrow roads, leaving the affected residents with no choice but to put out the fire in the possible ways they could.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.