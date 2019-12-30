Police has directed those contracted to display fireworks during the new year celebrations to only do so for 5 minutes, at midnight.

Addressing journalists at Naguru, police publicist Fred Enanga said this is to ensure safety and order.

Enanga noted that only aerial fire works will be allowed and therefore, trying out ground fireworks will be apprehended and presented before courts of law

He has also cautioned those without out licenses against displaying fireworks saying that the police patrol team will be on the look out for illegal acts like burning of tyres in the middle of the road as it has been the trend.

Police has so far licensed 1,104 centers for fireworks display during new year celebrations.