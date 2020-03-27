By Benjamin Jumbe

The first lady Janet Museveni has called on women and spiritual leaders to stand out during this trying moment and pray for the nation as the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes at a time the country is experiencing a partial lock down due to the Corona Virus pandemic with Uganda having a total of 14 confirmed positive cases.

In her address to the nation on the pandemic, the first lady says while this may appear to be a huge problem, with God it can be overcome like HIV was defeated.

“It will take our willingness to fight. This time to fight on our knees. With God’s help i have no doubt in my mind that we will win this war. We will win this war on our knees. So i thought i would say this to you; all you mothers of Uganda and spiritual leaders in the country to remember that our God has not changed, he is still God and he still listens to his people. Let us not give him rest until he answers our prayer,” he said.

She says this is a battle which must be won through prayer.