By Damali Mukhaye

The minister of education Ms. Janet Museveni has asked parliament to support the new lower secondary education curriculum which awaits to be rolled out this academic year 2020/2021.

MPs recently halted the implementation of the new curriculum on grounds that it was being rushed and yet the government looked not well prepared.

Releasing the 2019 Uganda business and technical education results, Ms. Museveni said all stakeholders including MPs on the education committee, the national teachers association, a section of parents among others were involved during the formation of the curriculum.

She says instead of halting its implementation, parliament ought to work with the education ministry to see it’s rolled out since it is good for all learners.

If implemented the new curriculum will see two forms of assessment with the summative contributing 80% of the students’ score and 20% from the formative assessment.