The Minister of education Janet Kataha has issued a tentative timetable for the reopening of schools that have since been closed by President Museveni due to corona virus.

Addressing the national yesterday night, Ms Museveni says that the 30 days that President Museveni issued will end on April 20th asserting that if all goes well according to the plan ,term 1 will open on 27th April 2020 to June 12th respectively.

She says that second term will open 22rd June to 4th September and third term will open 21st to 19 December.

She however emphasised that no additional fees should be charged when Term 1 resumes.

The ministry has also suspended any form of examinations during the Covid-19 crisis because some students lack the infrastructure to do them.

Janet says that there will not be end of Term 1 Examinations and one mock examination will be prepared by her ministry.

Meanwhile,Janet says that should the lockdown be prolonged, the Ministry will also communicate and find ways of engaging the learners.