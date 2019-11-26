Five year old girl defiled by a forty year old neighbor

Ruth Anderah

The High Court in Kampala has charged and further remanded to Luzira prison a 40 year old man who allegedly defiled a five year old neighbor’s daughter.

Twaha Mutumba, alias uncle Musilamu has appeared before Justice Moses Kazibwe and denied the offence of aggravated defilement.

Prosecution claims that Mutumba defiled the victim who was a pupil of Jabrah School at the time on April 23rd 2017 at Kisugu Central zone in Kampala.

It’s alleged that on the fateful day, the accused found the victim playing with her friends, he then called her into his house promising to give her money.

Court heard that the victim’s friends followed her after a few minutes and upon peeping through the door they saw the accused spitting into the victim’s private parts and had sexual intercourse with her.

Now the judge set December 11th 2019 to start hearing the matter.