The former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye has advised the country not to focus on elections right now, but to concentrate all efforts to effectively fight against COVID-19.

While appearing on Morning @ NTV, Besigye argued that the election is not a crucial matter at the moment since its outcome will not cause any change in the country.

“As i have been labouring to say since 2016, it is laughable for people to focus on an election that means absolutely nothing. Whether that election comes or does not come it really means nothing. Its is not going to cause the very fundamental changes that are urgently needed in the country. This is the time the country should forget about these elections whether the government intends to hold them or not.” he said.

Besigye, who is a medical doctor by profession has also expressed his readiness to join the fight against the Corona virus pandemic if called upon.

Uganda currently has 14 confirmed cases.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story carried the headline “Besigye asks government to suspend elections”. However, the former presidential candidate for FDC, Kizza Besigye said Ugandans should focus on fighting Covid-19 and not elections. We apologise for the error and inconveniences caused.