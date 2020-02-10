By Damali Mukhaye

The Food Agricultural Organisation has anticipated food insecurity to worsen in the Karamoja region following the attack by the desert locusts.

The locusts that entered Uganda yesterday from Kenya, through Amudat have split and moved towards other districts including Nabilatuk District, Nabilatuk and Nakapiripirit in the Karamoja sub-region.

Speaking to KFM, the FAO representative Antonio Querido says that Karamojo regions have been experiencing hunger even when other parts of the country have food.

He says that with the invasion of desert locusts in the region, the situation is going to worsen, asking the government to prepare for the worst.

He says that since these locusts feed on green things, both the crops and pastures are affected, hence both the human and livestock will suffer.