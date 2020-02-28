By Benjamin Jumbe

The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and North America’s Archbishop Foley Beach are already in Uganda.

His Grace Welby arrived this morning at Entebbe International airport while Archbishop Foley the guest preacher at the enthronement of the 9th Archbishop of the church of Uganda arrived in the night.

Addressing the media today, Chairperson of the farewell and enthronement committee Ruth Nankabirwa said Archbishop Foley the guest preacher has joined the archbishop-elect Dr. Stephen Kazimba for the ongoing retreat at Lweza

Meanwhile, she said Archbishop Welby and his grace Stanley Ntagali have been hosted to a luncheon by President Museveni at state house Entebbe.

Dr. Kazimba is to be enthroned on Sunday at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.