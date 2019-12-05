Former EALA speaker condemns Ugandan elites for ignoring elections

By Damali Mukhaye

Former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, Daniel Kidega has faulted Uganda’s elites for abandoning the voting exercise and leaving it to the elderly and uneducated people who cannot make certain intellectual decisions.

Kidega tells KFM that some elite Ugandans think that they are too special and do not want to make queues to elect their leaders, something he says is dangerous for the future of the country.

He challenges the elites to stop lamenting and calling politics a dirty game and fully participate in the elections if they do not want this country to end in the hands of mediocre leaders.

In the run-up to the 2021 polls, Kidega is asking the electoral commission to set up more polling stations so that all Ugandans who do not want to stand in the lines for long hours can vote without difficulty.