Ugandans have been advised to stock enough long-lasting food items at home before prices go up as the deadly covid-19 outbreak continues to ravage countries globally.

The call is made by former Mawokota South MP Joseph Kenneth Kiyingi Bbosa while addressing residents of Mpigi Town Council.

He says when Kenya closes its borders, fuel prices are likely to increase; triggering an increase in commodity prices.

He also urges administrators of schools and other public places to procure enough sanitizers as the very first line of prevention of the Coronavirus pandemic.