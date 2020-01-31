The Former Woman MP Luwero district, Brenda Nabukenya, has disclosed her intentions to stand against Norbert Mao, for Democratic Party president.

Addressing the media in Kampala, Nabukenya said that Mao hasn’t offered the leadership to liberate this country and also lacks basic principles like truth, justice, equality among others.

She also blames the current DP president for collaborating with the ruling government to keep Ugandans in captivity.

Nabukenya revealed that after winning DP presidency, she will join forces with people power pressure group led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi to unseat president Museveni in the forthcoming general elections.