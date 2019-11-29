Former NSSF managing director Jamwa sent back to prison

PHOTO BY YUSUF MUZIRANSA

By Ruth Anderah

Former National Social Security Fund managing Director, David Chandi Jamwa, has today been sent back to Luzira prison to serve his 12-year jail term after his bail was cancelled.

This is after the Supreme Court confirmed charges of causing a 3.1 billion shilling loss to the Fund in October 2007.

The move followed a majority decision of 3 against 2 justices who have upheld as legal the 12-year jail term that was handed to him by the Anti-Corruption Court in 2011 and confirmed by the Court of Appeal last year.

Justices; Eldard Mwangushya, Dr .Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza and Paul Mugamba have ruled that after a careful re-evaluation of evidence, they have found no reason to tamper with the findings of then High court judge John Bosco Katusi who convicted Jamwa for pre-maturely selling NSSF treasury bonds at a loss to the now defunct Crane Bank.

The justices have also upheld the 4 year jail term that the court of Appeal handed to Jamwa after convicting him for abuse of office saying there is no law forbidding an appellant court to reach a guilty verdict and impose an appropriate sentence.

However 2 other justices; Dr. Esther Kisakye Kitimbo and Jotham Tumwesigye did not agree with Jamwa’s conviction and sentencing and have not signed the majority judgment.

The Court has thus come up with a single decision to dismiss Jamwa’s appeal and send him back to prison.

Since his conviction in 2011 by the Anti-corruption court, Jamwa has made fruitless attempts to overturn his punishment by appealing both to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.