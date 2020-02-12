Former presidential candidate retired Maj Gen Benon Biraaro has died.

This has been confirmed by a close family member who said he died this morning at Kampala Hospital.

Doctors say he died of Colon Cancer.

Benon Biraaro who contested in the 2016 elections under his farmer’s party was born on 1 March 1958 in Isingiro District and attended Makerere University, graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

He Later attended Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, graduating with a Masters in Global Strategic Studies.

Biraro while still in the active military, served as the Secretary to High Command and National Resistance Council, commanded the Senior Staff College, Kimaka and was at some point the Deputy Chief of staff.

He also served as the chief of the Strategic Planning and Management Unit of the Peace and Security Council at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.