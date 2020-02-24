Police in Rukungiri has arrested four suspects over the alleged murder of a 40-year-old resident.

Kigezi region spokesperson, Elly Maate says that the arrest followed a tip by Kamunyugwire Vincent, an 88-year-old peasant and a resident of Mushenyi village Kasheshe parish; Buyanja Sub country, that his son Mwesigye Alex aged 40 years was allegedly murdered by unknown people.

He says that the body of the victim was recovered behind the residence of one Akankwasa Richard in Omwirwaniro trading center with injuries on the head and on the private parts.

Four suspects; Akankwasa Richard, Akankwasa Stephen, Karazarwe John Bosco, Kwikiriza Edwin, and Tumushabe Ruth have been arrested to help in investigations.