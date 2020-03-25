Four traders have been arrested in Koboko town for allegedly hiking prices of food items in anticipation of a total lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Led by the Resident District Commissioner Capt. Yahaya Kakooza, the police has locked up shops and arrested three Asians and a Ugandan trader, a day after the president threatened to withdraw their licenses over the same.

The arrest follows the consumers’ outcry that traders were taking advantage of the virus to fleece them and they were planning to stage peaceful protests.

One of the affected essential commodities is salt, a packet of which has been going for Shs 700 but has now risen to between Shs 3500 to Shs 4000.

In Moyo, Mr Williams Anyama, the LC5 Chairman has condemned the exploitation of consumers by traders.

“There is a policy on consumer protection which stops bars business operators from exploiting consumers. Yesterday we witnessed some commercial operators raise their prices almost every hour. Business people should desist from exploiting their own people,” he said.