Four UPDF officers arrested over colleague’s death

By Phillip Wafula

Four Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers have been arrested in connection with the death of their colleague.

Their arrest comes after the body of 35-year old Lance Corporal RA 218630 Joel Cherukut, was on Saturday night found near a railway line in Magamaga Town Council in Mayuge district with his right arm missing.

The deceased is said to have been undergoing a course at the College of Logistics and Engineering, Magamaga.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, James Mubi says the deceased was on Saturday in the company of the suspects at Forest bar and later on at Mama Kawala’s bar in Magamaga Town Council.

He adds that a death inquiry file has been opened up as investigations continue.