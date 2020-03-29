Fr. Deogratius Kiibi, a priest at Mpigi Town Catholic Parish, has been arrested with seven followers.

According to the district Internal Security Officer, Captain Godfrey Matovu, the man of God was arrested for defying the presidential directive on holding religious gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Museveni suspended religious, cultural and political gatherings for at least 32 days on grounds that it would help prevent the spread of the pandemic which has forced nearly one billion people around the world confined to their homes.

Fr Kiibi was arrested after finding him in church with about seven members of the congregation conducting Mass this morning.

He and his followers are currently detained at Mpigi Central Police Station pending further investigations.