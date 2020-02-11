By Prossy Kisakye

Prayers for Kenya’s longest-serving president, Daniel Arap Moi, who died last week aged 95 have begun at Nyayo national stadium in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The memorial service is being led by the African inland Church where Moi worshipped during his life.

The state funeral is being attended by several heads of state including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde and former Tanzanian presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete.

Moi’s body first lay in State House, where it was viewed by visiting heads of state.

An estimated 30,000 people have gathered at the Stadium in the capital, Nairobi, to pay tribute to the man who ruled the country for 24 years.