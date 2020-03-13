Police has revealed that presidential hopeful and former security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde is to be charged with treason.

Tumukunde was arrested by a joint task team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at his office premises at Kololo.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says Tumukunde’s arrest follows his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general.

Tumukunde is alleged to have called on the support of a neighboring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot.

Enanga says Lt Gen Tumukunde is to be charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly.

He meanwhile says his premises at Kololo have been secured for further search this morning to find out if they can acquire additional evidence of material value.

Tumukunde is currently detained at the Special Investigation Unit in Kireka.